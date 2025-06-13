Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $157,500.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,670,886 shares in the company, valued at $43,354,430. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Mark Newcomer sold 8,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Newcomer sold 46,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 19,693 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $88,815.43.

On Monday, June 2nd, Mark Newcomer sold 307 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,381.50.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Newcomer sold 168,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $757,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paysign in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paysign by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

