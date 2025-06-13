Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 34,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 798,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock worth $399,675 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.9%

BDX stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $213.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company



Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

