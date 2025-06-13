Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,443 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

