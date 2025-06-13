Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.0%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.