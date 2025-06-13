Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 258.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Shares of IBM opened at $280.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $167.23 and a 1-year high of $283.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

