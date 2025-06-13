Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 532 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $144,091,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $505.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.92 and its 200 day moving average is $504.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

