JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

