Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

