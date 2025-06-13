Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. Chewy has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 5,238.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.