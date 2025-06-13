Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.