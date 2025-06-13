Zoominfo Technologies’ (GTM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zoominfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zoominfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ GTM opened at $9.99 on Friday. Zoominfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Zoominfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $184,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,552.06. This trade represents a 41.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

