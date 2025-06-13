USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of USA Rare Earth stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. USA Rare Earth has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

