T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Dorothy C. Sawyer Sells 2,000 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

