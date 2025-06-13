Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider Sells £16,000,163.22 in Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin William Keswick sold 358,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,458 ($60.69), for a total transaction of £16,000,163.22 ($21,783,748.43).

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 28.6%

JAR opened at GBX 44.64 ($0.61) on Friday. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.97.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

