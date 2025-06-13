Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider Sells £16,000,163.22 in Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin William Keswick sold 358,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,458 ($60.69), for a total transaction of £16,000,163.22 ($21,783,748.43).
Jardine Matheson Trading Down 28.6%
JAR opened at GBX 44.64 ($0.61) on Friday. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.97.
