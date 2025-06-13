Insider Selling: Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells 60,647 Shares of Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 60,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $204,986.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,286.80. The trade was a 53.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 169.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

