Insider Selling: Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells 60,647 Shares of Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 60,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $204,986.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,286.80. The trade was a 53.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.55.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.