Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 306,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after buying an additional 210,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

