Thomasville National Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.52 and a 200-day moving average of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

