Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 579 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

LHX stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.