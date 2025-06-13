Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:KR opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $298,852.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,524.40. The trade was a 56.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,588. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.