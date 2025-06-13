Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:KR opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $298,852.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,524.40. The trade was a 56.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,588. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
