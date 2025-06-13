Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $13.90 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,896,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 93,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after buying an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE APO opened at $138.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.