Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

