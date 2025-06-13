Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 15,374 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $202.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

