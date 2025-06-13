iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Decreased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

