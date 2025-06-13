Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 1.7% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after acquiring an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $170.93 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.70.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

