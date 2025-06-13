Bensler LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $633.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.96.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

