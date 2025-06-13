Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $116.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

