Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

