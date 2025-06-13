Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by GEN Financial Management INC.

GEN Financial Management INC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 13.2% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GEN Financial Management INC. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

