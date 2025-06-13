Rockland Trust Co. Has $24.61 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VEEV opened at $281.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $231.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.41 and a 12 month high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

