Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Twilio Trading Down 2.1%

TWLO stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,704,758.29. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

