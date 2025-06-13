The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

