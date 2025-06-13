Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $36.25 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

