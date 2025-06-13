Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

