Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of OXM stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market cap of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.