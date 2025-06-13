F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Valmont Industries makes up 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $324.74 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

