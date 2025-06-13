iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

