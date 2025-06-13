Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

