Bensler LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $38.85 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.