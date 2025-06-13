Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

