Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $183.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $286.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $184.10.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.