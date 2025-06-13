SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

