Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $44,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

