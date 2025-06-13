Sanchez Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $219.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

