Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boeing’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report released on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

