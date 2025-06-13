Bensler LLC Sells 349 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 272,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELG opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

