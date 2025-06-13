Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAS opened at $62.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

