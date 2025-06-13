Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after buying an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

