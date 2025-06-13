Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FPX opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18. The company has a market cap of $920.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

