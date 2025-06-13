Bensler LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bensler LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $203.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.