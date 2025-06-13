Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 596,750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JBND stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

